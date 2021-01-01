Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) traded up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Elron Electronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Coramaze, a transfemoral mitral valve repair system with atraumatic anchoring; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a dev-to-production security tool for workloads running on kubernetes platforms; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

