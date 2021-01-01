Elysian (ELY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30,891.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Elysian has a market cap of $37,980.72 and $30,891.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

