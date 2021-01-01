Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Director Marcel R. Coutu Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$33.06 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.63.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

