Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPZM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

EPZM opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Epizyme by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares during the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

