Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.18

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $5.60. Equillium shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 30,287 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Equillium from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

