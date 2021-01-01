ERC20 24 Hour Volume Hits $785.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and $785.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00296274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.02031982 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

