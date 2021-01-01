Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $506.32 million, a PE ratio of 134.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 58.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 128.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

