Ether Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $202,831.73 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $202,831.73 and approximately $18,618.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $736.28 or 0.02507275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019554 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,450,322 coins and its circulating supply is 177,420,909 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.