Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $241,850.61 and approximately $39,310.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00296430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016947 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.99 or 0.02032764 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.