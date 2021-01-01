EU supply (LON:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $18.05. EU supply shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 14,344 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.05.

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

