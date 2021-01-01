Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)’s stock price fell 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,387,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 447,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) alerts:

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.