Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $3.14. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 80,427 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of -0.70.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

