Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM) will post sales of $5.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. Evolution Petroleum reported sales of $9.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.02 million to $29.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.