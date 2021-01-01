ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 13.3% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $522,943.60 and approximately $2,750.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008011 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

