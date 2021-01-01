EXMR FDN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $419,382.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $396,786.26 and approximately $419,382.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041180 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007158 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003408 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00298051 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016647 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027261 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.02033277 BTC.
