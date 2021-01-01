EXMR FDN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $419,382.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $396,786.26 and approximately $419,382.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00298051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.02033277 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

