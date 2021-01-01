Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective raised by Truist from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

