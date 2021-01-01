Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Trading Up 6.2%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 160,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 133,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

