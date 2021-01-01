FansTime Price Hits $0.0001 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, HADAX and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $323,790.01 and $211,892.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00558586 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00167110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049263 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

