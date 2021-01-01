Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
FMHS stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Farmhouse has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12.
About Farmhouse
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.