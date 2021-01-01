FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,038.25

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,038.25 and traded as high as $1,122.00. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at $1,116.00, with a volume of 64,546 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

