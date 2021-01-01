Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Fellazo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLLCU)

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

