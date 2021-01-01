Fetch Market Capitalization Reaches $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00310355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028587 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

