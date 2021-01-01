Financial Contrast: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 3.34% 17.61% 7.12% Diodes 9.79% 9.95% 6.58%

Ichor has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $620.84 million 1.13 $10.73 million $0.95 31.73 Diodes $1.25 billion 2.94 $153.25 million $2.91 24.23

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ichor and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 6 0 2.86 Diodes 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ichor presently has a consensus price target of $36.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.84%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $62.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Diodes.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, Europe, Singapore, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ-oxideÂ-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

