Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Cap Hits $374,711.38

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $374,711.38 and $46.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00037576 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001793 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004372 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003309 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

