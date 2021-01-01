First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.45 and last traded at C$16.47. Approximately 6,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.70.

About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

