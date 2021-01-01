First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 40,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 35,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $125,396.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $138,000.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit