First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 40,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 35,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

Get First Eagle Senior Loan Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $125,396.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter worth about $138,000.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.