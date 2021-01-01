First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.09.

FQVLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,582. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.