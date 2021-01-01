First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.20. 8,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 2,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

