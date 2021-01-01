First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.20. 8,031 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 2,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit