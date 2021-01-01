First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 170,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 201,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

