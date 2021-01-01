First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. 856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

