FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.49

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.49 and traded as high as $44.31. FLIR Systems shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 785,657 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLIR. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,268,000 after acquiring an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 210,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

