Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 1,592,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 379,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Fluent alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $405.34 million, a P/E ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 65.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.