Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

FLUX stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.80. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Analysts predict that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

