Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s share price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 468,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 357,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
FLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 82,739 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.
Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
