Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s share price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 468,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 357,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

FLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 82,739 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

