Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) were up 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 886,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 943,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
