Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) were up 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 886,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 943,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

