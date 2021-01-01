Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.08 Million

Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce $344.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.60 million and the lowest is $339.40 million. Forward Air posted sales of $381.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of FWRD opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

