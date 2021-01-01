Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Trading Down 0%

Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.15. 16,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 228,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 127.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 2,675.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter.

