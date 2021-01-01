Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Trading Down 0%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.15. 16,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 228,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 127.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 2,675.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit