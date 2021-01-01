FREE Coin (FREE) Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. FREE Coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $19,462.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00028452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00128291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00559944 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00153952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00302193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049353 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,057,259,292 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

