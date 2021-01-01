Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.18.

MKSI opened at $150.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $158.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

