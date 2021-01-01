FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Up 5.8%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 221,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 221,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

In other FTS International news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 365,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,807,982.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,591,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,145,492.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

