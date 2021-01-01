FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Up 5.8%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 221,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 221,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get FTS International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

In other FTS International news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 365,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,807,982.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,591,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,145,492.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.