FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Trading Up 5.8%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 221,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 221,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.
About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)
FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.
