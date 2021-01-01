fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Stock Price Down 14%

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO)’s share price traded down 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $33.31. 52,993,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,448% from the average session volume of 2,079,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

