Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.74

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and traded as low as $35.00. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 44,556 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.85 million and a P/E ratio of -118.33.

In other Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) news, insider Stephen Gutteridge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) Company Profile (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit