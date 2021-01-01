FY2020 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Issued By Barrington Research

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit