FY2020 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Issued By Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,639.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

