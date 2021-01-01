FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,540.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $442,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,351. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

