FY2020 EPS Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

LSI stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $120.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 511,654 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,077,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,612,000 after buying an additional 154,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4,179.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 31.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.