FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEN. ValuEngine cut Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 4.09. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,866 shares of company stock worth $24,161,248. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

