FY2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lowered by Analyst

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

FRT stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

