FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Raised by Analyst

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE HAE opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 48.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.