G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFSZY shares. ValuEngine upgraded G4S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $17.28 on Friday. G4S has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

