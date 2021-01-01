Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.58. 238,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 170,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

